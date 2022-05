The Metropolitan Police has announced that the number of fines handed out to government staff for law-breaking parties during Covid lockdown has doubled to more than 100.

Scotland Yard said last month that 50 referrals had been made to criminal records office for fixed penalty notices over parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

More follows…

