The Metropolitan Police has announced that the number of fines handed out to government staff for law-breaking parties held during the Covid-19 pandemic has doubled to more than 100.

Scotland Yard said last month that 50 referrals had been made to the criminal records office for fixed penalty notice (FPN) fines over parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

In an update on Thursday the force said its Operation Hillman team had now recommended 100 fines, while the investigation into a dozen events remains ongoing.

It is not yet clear whether Boris Johnson has been handed another fine, after he was punished over his rule-breaking birthday party in June 2020.

Police are believed to have issued more fines to Downing Street staff over a Christmas party held at No 10 on 18 December 2020.

The festive bash – held while London was in strict Tier 3 measures – was said to have been attended by dozens of the prime minister’s staff.

Mr Johnson was forced to address the issue of the December 2020 bash after the explosive leak of a video showing staff holding a mock press conference and making jokes about a Christmas party.

It led to the resignation of government aide Allegra Stratton and the eventual announcement of an investigation by top civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation.

Scotland Yard would not confirm if fines had yet been issued over the Christmas gathering, or any other particular party, but the 18 December 2020 event is one of 12 that Operation Hillman detectives are investigating.

Source Link Partygate: More than 100 fines handed out over Covid law-breaking, says Met Police