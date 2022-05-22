Partygate: Minister refuses to say if No 10 called ‘secret meeting’ with Sue Gray

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a controversial “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation or what was discussed.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch up”.

The revelation that the meeting took place has also triggered an embarrassing clash between Downing Street and Ms Gray’s team, which was furious at the suggestion that she asked for it.

But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to say whether No 10 had refused to give him the information.

“The prime minister does not, did not, and would never, intervene in this report,” he told Sky News.

Labour has warned what it calls a “secret meeting” will further damage confidence in the investigation of the scandal, while the Liberal Democrats raised fears of “a stitch up”.

Mr Johnson is among around 30 people who have been told by Ms Gray that her report is likely to name them – with a deadline of 5pm on Sunday to lodge any objections.

Publication is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, after the police investigation concluded with a total of 126 fines issued to 83 people, followed by a statement to the Commons by the prime minister.

No 10 also suggested the meeting – around one month ago – focused on whether any of 300 photos of the parties should be included in Ms Gray’s report, something else her team rejected.

