Partygate: Johnson faces no further action as police investigation concludes

Boris Johnson will face no further action regarding lockdown breaches at Downing Street as the Metropolitan Police confirmed that their investigation into Partygate has finished.

Police issued a total of 126 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to 83 individuals as part of Operation Hillman. There were eight separate events under investigation. 28 of those people received between two and five fines.

The total cost of the investigation was around £460,000, police said.

Downing Street said Johnson was “pleased” the investigation had concluded.

