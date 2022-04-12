Partygate: Boris Johnson’s repeated denials and excuses

Despite repeated denials and excuses, Boris Johnson has been fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a Downing Street party during a Covid lockdown on 19 June 2020.

Johnson has confirmed that he has paid the fixed penalty notice issued to him, and has apologised over the incident. He has stated, however, that he will not resign.

Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson has also received and paid fines over their attendance at the same event.

