Partygate: Boris Johnson says he has ‘no idea’ if he will be fined again

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has said that he does not know if he will be fined again after he was given a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending a gathering at Downing Street during lockdown.

Speaking to Susanna Reid during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (3 May), the prime minister said he had not been given any more FPNs since the first one was issued, but he had “no idea” if he would face further fines in the future.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Partygate: Boris Johnson says he has ‘no idea’ if he will be fined again