Boris Johnson was today branded a “joke” after offering an apology to the House of Commons over his Partygate fine.

The prime minister’s apology was dismissed as “half-hearted” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who repeated his call for Mr Johnson to resign after becoming the first sitting PM found to have broken the law.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Partygate: Boris Johnson branded a joke after apologising to MPs over fine