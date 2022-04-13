Justice minister Lord Wolfson has resigned from the government, saying he could not back Boris Johnson’s response to his fine for breaking Covid laws.

Source Link Partygate: Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine