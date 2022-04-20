Partygate: Angela Rayner calls Boris Johnson’s behaviour ‘reckless and dangerous’

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Angela Rayner has called Boris Johnson’s “pattern of behaviour” is “reckless and dangerous” as she attacked the prime minister over his Partygate apology.

Mr Johnson addressed MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to say sorry after receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police over a rule-breaking gathering at Downing Street.

The deputy Labour leader, however, suggested he should have resigned months ago for “dangerous” behaviour.

“This prime minister thinks the rules don’t apply to him, that is reckless and dangerous,” Ms Rayner said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Partygate: Angela Rayner calls Boris Johnson’s behaviour ‘reckless and dangerous’