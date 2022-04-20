Partygate: Angela Rayner calls Boris Johnson’s behaviour ‘reckless and dangerous’

Angela Rayner has called Boris Johnson’s “pattern of behaviour” is “reckless and dangerous” as she attacked the prime minister over his Partygate apology.

Mr Johnson addressed MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to say sorry after receiving a fine from the Metropolitan Police over a rule-breaking gathering at Downing Street.

The deputy Labour leader, however, suggested he should have resigned months ago for “dangerous” behaviour.

“This prime minister thinks the rules don’t apply to him, that is reckless and dangerous,” Ms Rayner said.

