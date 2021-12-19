Party tapes: Could there be more clips from Allegra Stratton’s mock press conference?

More clips could emerge from the mock press conference that showed Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party and lead to the resignation of Boris Johnson’s former spokeswoman Allegra Stratton, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Officials at No 10 are reportedly in a “state of panic” about the potential release of more footage from the recording.

The mock press conference was filmed just days after a Christmas party reportedly took place in No 10. Allegra Stratton, who was asked about the party in the recording, joked that it was “not socially distanced” and said it was a “business meeting”.

The release of the press conference footage by ITV forced Boris Johnson to address rumours about the numerous Christmas parties in the House of Commons. He said he was “sickened and furious” about the leaked video.

Now The Mail on Sunday has reported that there could be more clips from the mock press conference that could soon be released.

A source told the paper that other questions put to Ms Stratton during the conference included references to the “mistresses” and “love children” of Boris Johnson.

They said: “Allegra is of course well aware she was asked more than just the one question we have all seen.

“She is feeling very anxious and has totally gone to ground, she is speaking to hardly anyone.

“She and former colleagues in Downing Street have convinced themselves that they know the source of the leak. They believe that a confidentiality agreement has been breached.

“They are living in fear every day that the rest of the questions put to her will come out, because they know they were filmed.

“Any further breach would be in the public interest, so they feel they cannot stop it.

“They are just waiting like sitting ducks. To say they are on tenterhooks is an understatement.”

The source said that “other mock scenarios included further questions about the mistresses of Boris and his love children.”

Another source told the paper that the “No 10 lot” have now established the “alarming fact that there are more tapes just waiting to come out”.

