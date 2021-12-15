Parliament will be recalled if there there is a need for any further Covid restrictions over the festive holidays, Grant Shapps has confirmed.

The transport secretary told BBC Breakfast, however, that he hoped the “plan B” measures, which MPs approved last night, will “see us through to the New Year”.

He added: “The one thing I can say for certain is if we did need to do anything else Parliament would be recalled to vote on doing that — it wouldn’t just be an automated thing”.

In a separate interview, the cabinet minister said he believed “with some confidence” that no further Covid restrictions will be required in England before Christmas.

“We want people to be able to enjoy Christmas this year. We are certainly in a better position than we were this time last year. We want people to be sensible but to enjoy their Christmas,” he told Sky News.

“I think that, with some confidence, that we can say that people are going to be able to enjoy their Christmas get-together with their friends and families with only what has already been (announced).”

Source Link Parliament will be recalled over Christmas if any further Covid restrictions needed, Shapps says