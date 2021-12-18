Parker vs Chisora 2 ring walks: What time will heavyweight fight start tonight?

Derek Chisora will look to avenge his loss to Joseph Parker tonight, as the heavyweights return to Manchester Arena seven months after their first in-ring encounter.

New Zealand’s Parker edged a split decision against Briton Chisora in May, claiming the vacant WBO intercontinental title in the process.

The belt is up for grabs again here, with 29-year-old Parker seeking his sixth straight victory since his defeat by Dillian Whyte in 2018.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Chisora is out to avoid a third loss in a row, with the veteran having been beaten by Oleksandr Usyk prior to his defeat by Parker.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s main-event fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 18 December.

The ring walks are expected to take place around10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Watch Chisora vs. Parker live on DAZN by clicking here.

Odds

Chisora: 21/10

Parker: 4/11

Draw: 16/1

Full card

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 (WBO intercontinental heavyweight title)

Carlos Gongora vs Lerrone Richards (IBO super middleweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Bruno Tarimo (featherweight)

Jordan Thompson vs Clement Oppenot (cruiserweight)

David Nyika vs Anthony Carpin (heavyweight)

