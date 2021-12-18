Parker vs Chisora 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Chisora and Haye brawl

Derek Chisora has a chance at redemption tonight as the British heavyweight rematches Joseph Parker following the New Zealander’s split decision victory in May earlier this year.

Parker has hopes of reigniting his pursuit of a second reign in boxing’s premier division, having reigned until 2018 when Anthony Joshua handed him his first loss and snatched his WBO title to unify the division in Cardiff.

Chisora has mostly been a nearly man in the sport, voicing his displeasure after tough losses to Dillian Whyte and Parker, while the 37-year-old started well before ultimately being outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk in the second half of the fight. Though that defeat now looks better with time after the Ukrainian dethroned Joshua on points earlier this year to become a two-weight world champion.

Interestingly, Parker has tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time and now a three-pound advantage over his rival, perhaps conscious of the brawling tactics that caused him issues early on last time. But the New Zealander will be hoping to not lose any of the speed and agility advantage he holds: “I back myself with my power and speed, I have confidence going into this fight and it will be a different fight. I just feel like I’m going to break him down, get him tired and knock him out.”

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as War takes on the former heavyweight world champion at the Manchester Arena:

Show latest update 1639853223 Joseph Parker opens up on how coach Andy Lee has helped ahead of Derek Chisora rematch Parker says: “I’ve done everything in camp with Andy. I’m a lot more improved. That first camp was a short camp with Andy and to get the win was great but this time a long camp has been very beneficial and I feel way different. “Footwork, defence, countering, being aggressive, being on the front foot, the whole package. I feel like I’ve improved a little bit in each aspect, that’s going to be very helpful in the fight.” Jack Rathborn 18 December 2021 18:47 1639852803 Joseph Parker: ‘My power and speed will help me knock out Derek Chisora’ “I back myself with my power and speed, I have confidence going into this fight and it will be a different fight. I just feel like I’m going to break him down, get him tired and knock him out. “As an opponent, Derek is as tough as they come. He comes forward, puts on a lot of pressure, he’s probably the best pressure fighter I’ve fought. He comes and just throws big bombs and he does that from round one to round 12. “In the last fight, he came out fast and strong and I started the fight negative and defensive, I was just trying to counter everything. I picked up the pace before the middle of the fight and towards the end. “I thought I won the fight but it was a close fight and this time I want to make it a lot clearer. I know he’s going to bring a similar game plan and I’m prepared for it.” Jack Rathborn 18 December 2021 18:40 1639852200 Parker vs Chisora 2: Odds Chisora: 21/10 Parker: 4/11 Draw: 16/1 Jack Rathborn 18 December 2021 18:30 1639852180 Parker vs Chisora 2: Full card Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 (WBO intercontinental heavyweight title) Carlos Gongora vs Lerrone Richards (IBO super middleweight title) Zelfa Barrett vs Bruno Tarimo (featherweight) Jordan Thompson vs Clement Oppenot (cruiserweight) David Nyika vs Anthony Carpin (heavyweight) Jack Rathborn 18 December 2021 18:29

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Parker vs Chisora 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online