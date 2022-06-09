Paris police apologises for tear-gassing Liverpool fans at Champions League final

Paris police boss Didier Lallement has acknowledged a “failure” of his force’s behaviour around the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid and has apologised for the use of tear gas on supporters.

“It is obviously a failure. It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It was a failure because the image of the country was undermined,” he said in a French Senate session on Thursday.

More to follow…

