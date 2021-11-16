Paris Hilton wore six different dresses during her wedding celebrations

Paris Hilton wore six custom dresses during her “fairytale wedding” with author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot on 11 November at an estate in Bel-Air which once belonged to the socialite’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

For the wedding ceremony Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which took “months” of designing, she told Vogue.

The torso of the floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a high neckline and was covered in floral embroidery.

The bottom half of the dress was crafted from a white tulle and scattered with embroidery. A matching veil completed the look.

Her makeup and hair were kept simple to emulate “timeless beauty”, hair stylist Eduardo Ponce told Vogue.

“We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple,” Ponce said.

Following the ceremony, Hilton changed into a second tulle gown – designed by Galia Lahav – for the couple’s first dance.

The full-length dress featured a plunging, corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline and full skirt. She paired this with a diamond necklace and a matching diamond-encrusted tiara.

The third outfit of the evening was a mini dress, also created by Oscar de la Renta. Like her ceremony gown, the bustier and shoulders of this dress were adorned with floral embroidery. The dress had a voluminous, A-lined skirt which sat just above the knees.

For her final reception look, Hilton changed into a crystal-embellished full-length dress with a plunging V-neckline. To add to the gown’s extravagance, which was designed by Pamella Roland, it was finished with a diamante-encrusted cape thay trailed the floor as Hilton walked.

Hilton told Vogue she “loved” her wedding look. “I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.”

Unlike the bride, Reum appeared to stay in the same suit throughout the evening. He wore a navy blue, silk single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo which was custom-made by Italian fashion house Zegna.

The wedding celebrations continued on Friday, 12 November, when Hilton and Reum hosted a neon pink-themed carnival at Santa Monica Pier.

In a nod to The Simple Life era, Hilton arrived in a highlighter-pink design by Alice + Olivia. The crystal covered dress featured a tulle mullet skirt, sheer sleeves and mesh overlay.

To complete the look, she wore wedged pink latex boots, pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a hot pink veil.

Reum and Hilton rounded off their wedding celebrations with another party on Saturday evening, this time at the same Bel-Air estate where they said “I do” earlier that week.

Wearing yet another custom Oscar de la Renta design, Hilton arrived in a floor-length gown covered in silver stars with her blonde hair styled in a sleek up do.

To ensure all eyes would be on the bride, Reum opted for an all-black tuxedo and black shoes.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, became engaged in February this year.

Hilton said they had been friends for more than 15 years, but romantically connected during Thanksgiving celebrations two years ago.

“We stayed in each other’s lives over time, and we reconnected at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019. From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history,” she said.

Reum proposed to Hilton on a private island beach during a joint birthday vacation.

“That day, we had a photoshoot planned by the beach, and instead he proposed,” Hilton recalled.

“It was so romantic! All of my closest family and friends surprised me too and flew out for the moment.”

