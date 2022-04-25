Paris Hilton reacts to video of her bodyguard chasing her as she dances through Coachella

Paris Hilton has amusingly reacted to a video of her bodyguard chasing her as she danced and ran around the grounds of Coachella.

The heiress, 41, attended the music and arts festival in Indio, California, during both weekend one and two of the festival.

During the first weekend, Hilton, who wore a white, floor-length dress with a sheer skirt, thigh-high beige boots, and a space bun hairstyle, was filmed enjoying herself on the festival grounds, with a video posted to TikTok by user @megcoss showing the DJ’s bodyguard chasing after her as she ran and danced through the festival.

“The way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away,” Meg wrote in a text caption on the video, in which Hilton’s bodyguard, dressed in cargo shorts and a black T-shirt, could be seen jogging to keep up with the star.

In the caption, Meg added: “Card B’s bodyguard in the teacup vibes,” a reference to a recent viral video of the rapper’s bodyguard spinning in a teacup during an outing to Disneyland.

The video of Hilton, which has since been viewed more than 6.8m times, prompted amused responses from viewers, with one person writing: “I love everything about this.”

Others compared the video to parents running after toddlers, with another person commenting: “Any parent running after their toddler!” while one user said: “This is how my friends are chasing their toddlers once they learn to walk lmao.”

“Me running from my problems,” someone else joked.

The video also prompted a response from Hilton herself, who shared her reaction to the video from her own TikTok account.

In the clip, Hilton, who could be seen dressed in a pale pink velour sweatsuit, pink heart sunglasses, and holding her dog in her arms, smiled and danced as she watched the video.

“#Sliving is my cardio. It’s a workout keeping up with the Queen Sliv,” Hilton wrote in the caption, using the term she created, which combines “slaying” and “living your best life”.

The video prompted an additional 3.8m views, with Hilton’s fans and followers praising her for the “iconic” Coachella moment.

“Paris unintentionally being iconic,” one person wrote, while another said: “This made my day.”

Hilton made a number of appearances at the music festival, with the socialite also sharing a photo of herself wearing a black dress embellished with planets and stars, and a pink neon outfit, which she paired with matching pink sunglasses. “Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl,” she captioned the photo.

