Parents whose daughter died in house fire arrested on Appalachian Trail

A Georgia couple who had allegedly been on the run evading arrest warrants since early May were arrested on the Appalachian Trail on Thursday.

Carina and William McCue were taken into custody by members of the fugitive unit of the Gwinnett sheriff’s office in northern Georgia. They are facing charges stemming from an April 17 house fire that resulted in the death of their 10-year-old daughter Zoe McCue.

This story will be updated.

