In a rebuttal to the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, prosecutor James Kraus said the decision was “preposterous”.

“Now a skateboard is a deadly weapon,” he said. “Someone should tell the parents and grandparents and Santa Claus giving skateboards this Christmas about how they’re giving their children a deadly weapon.”

“I guess they should give them an AR-15 instead,” added.

More follows…

Source Link ‘Parents should give an AR-15 for Christmas’: Furious Rittenhouse prosecutor hits out at ‘preposterous’ verdict