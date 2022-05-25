Parents seen running towards primary Texas school during shooting that killed 19 children

Posted on May 25, 2022 0

Video posted on social media shows parents desperately running towards Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as a mass shooting left at least nineteen children and two adults dead on Tuesday.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by police officers at the scene. One of the victims of the shooting has been named as fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles.

US president Joe Biden has since addressed the nation, calling for a change in gun laws.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Parents seen running towards primary Texas school during shooting that killed 19 children