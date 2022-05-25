Parents seen running towards primary Texas school during shooting that killed 19 children

Video posted on social media shows parents desperately running towards Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as a mass shooting left at least nineteen children and two adults dead on Tuesday.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by police officers at the scene. One of the victims of the shooting has been named as fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles.

US president Joe Biden has since addressed the nation, calling for a change in gun laws.

