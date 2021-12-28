Parents demand transparency from LAPD after girl, 14, shot dead while shopping

The family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old fatally struck by an LAPD-fired bullet while shopping for a dress, are demanding transparency in the investigation into the tragic incident.

The family is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning. Ms Orellana-Peralta had only moved to the US six months previously with her mother from Chile when she was shot dead at a Burlington store in North Hollywood on 23 December. A GoFundMe set up by the girl’s cousins had already raised more than $24,000 by Tuesday morning while an online petition, justiceforvalentina.com, had gathered just 443 of 5,000 signatures.

The LAPD released 911 audio and body-camera footage from the day of the incident, which started when a 24-year-old man, Daniel Elena-Lopez, began acting erratically and attacking people at the store on 12121 Victory Blvd.

Footage shows him entering with a bike, becoming increasingly enraged as he tries to hurl the bike and destroy property, then attacking shoppers with his heavy bike lock. Upon entering the store, multiple armed officers – including one with a rifle – track the suspect to an aisle, where he was standing feet from a bloody woman on the floor.

The officer fired three rounds from the rifle, shooting dead Elena-Lopez – but a woman’s screams can soon be heard from the dressing room. Valentina had been fatally struck in the chest; the coroner has ruled her death a homicide.

LAPD says it is likely that a round ricocheted off the floor and passed through a wall, hitting Valentina in the dressing room. No gun was recovered on the body of Elena-Lopez.

Valentina’s cousins, writing on the GoFundMe page, said they were “overwhelmed with the outpour of love, compassion, and kindness you all have shown Valentina’s immediate family. Please continue to share Valentina’s story as we continue to seek justice.”

Lawyers for the family sent a letter to the LAPD on Monday, asking the agency to preserve “any and all video footage” from the shooting, CBSLA reported.

“There was no weapon, there was no active shooter, and so that may be multiple problems, whether it be a system failure, whether it be somebody who just shouldn’t have even been on the job,” attorney Rahul Ravipudi told ABC7.

The incident is being investigated by the California Department of Justice and California attorney general’s office. The officer who fired the shot, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave in the meantime.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved. I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said last week in a statement.

The justiceforvalentina.com campaign, which links to the GoFundMe, demands “that involuntary manslaughter charges are levied against the officers who wrecklessly (sic) opened fire and shot and killed an innocent 14 year old child.”

Valentina’s tragic death has become another rallying cry for #SayHerName, #BlackLivesMatter and similar hashtags, particularly as advocates query why a man carrying a bike lock, not a gun, was not disarmed rather than shot. A memorial to the teen has sprung up outside the Burlington store, which remains closed.

The girl’s grandmother, speaking from Chile to CBSLA, described police as “crazy.”

American attorney and trial lawyer Ben Crump, who has led the family of George Floyd through the legal proceedings, tweeted that the girl’s death was “preventable.”

Valentina’s parents did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday from The Independent.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Parents demand transparency from LAPD after girl, 14, shot dead while shopping