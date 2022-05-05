Paramount Plus is coming to the UK – here’s everything you need to know about the new streaming service

Paramount Plus is launching in the UK on 22 June for £6.99 per month, the media giant has confirmed.

The service joins the ranks of a growing crowd of streaming platforms competing for our limited attention spans and entertainment budgets, but there are already ways to find a deal on the new streaming service.

Launched in the US in 2021, Paramount Plus is home to an enormous library of new and classic movies from the legendary studios of Paramount Pictures, as well as catalogues of popular TV shows from channels like Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Since debuting, the platform has seen its modest subscriber count soar to almost 40 million in the US, meanwhile main rival Netflix (which still commands more than 200 million customers around the world) reported its first subscriber decline in more than a decade.

The launch of Paramount Plus in the UK coincides with the release of several big ticket shows, some of which are exclusive to the platform. These include Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the live-action videogame tie-in Halo. The availability of classic MTV and Comedy Central shows like Beavis and Butthead and South Park should also help corner the lucrative guy-in-their-mid-to-late-30s demographic.

Read more:

To help ferry Paramount Plus across the Atlantic, owner ViacomCBS is partnering with Sky Group in the UK, which means freebies for some Sky members. Sky Q customers will be able to add the new streaming service to their existing plan, and Sky Cinema customers will get Paramount Plus included for free.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can pay for an annual Paramount Plus subscription to get an effective discount of £13.98 per year.

(Paramount)

Release date and price

Paramount Plus launches in the UK and Ireland on 22 June, with more European countries to follow later on this year. The streaming service will be available to watch via the web browser, or as a standalone app on smart TVs and plug-in streaming devices.

It will cost just £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year. Although, Sky Cinema subscribers will have Paramount Plus included in their plan for free.

In the US, viewers can pay half-price ($4.99 per month) to watch a version of Paramount Plus with ad breaks. There’s no word yet on whether a similarly priced, ad-supported version of the streaming service will launch in the UK.

Will there be a free trial?

In short, yes. New subscribers in the UK will be able try out Paramount Plus with a free seven-day trial when they first sign up to the service.

You can cancel at any time during your trial. Otherwise, your subscription will kick in at £6.99 per month once the trial period ends.

How to watch

Like most other streaming services, you’ll be able to watch Paramount Plus in your web browser by heading to Paramountplus.com.

Read more: These are officially the best streaming services in 2022

Paramount Plus will be available as a downloadable app on most devices, phones, tablets and smart TVs. This will include devices from Apple, Roku, Google and Samsung, as well as the Fire TV stick range from Amazon.

Following a deal between ViacomCBS and Sky to bring the service to the UK, Paramount Plus will also be available as a Sky Q app and will be free for Sky Cinema subscribers.

What channels are included in Paramount Plus?

Paramount hasn’t gone into specific detail about which channels and content it expects to bring to the UK service, though it’s likely we’ll see a lot of the same shows and movies currently available to US viewers.

That means we can expect more than 30,000 episodes and movies from channels including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Plus shows

Paramount is home to some giant franchises, which we expect will start being yanked from rival streaming services very soon, as well as original programming and popular kids’ shows.

Read more: Amazon fire 7 kids edition is fun for the little ones and a pal to parents

Animated comedy South Park and all of the new and upcoming Star Trek shows have already been confirmed for the streaming service. This includes sci-fi hits like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.Paramount is also home to Jackass, which recently announced a return to television following the runaway success of its 2022 movie spin-off, Jackass Forever.

But if you’re looking for more intellectual programming, the service will also offer the entire back catalogues of Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Is Paramount Plus free with Prime?

Sadly, no. While US viewers were able to add the Paramount Plus channel to their Prime Video app, a Paramount Plus subscribtion is required to watch content.

In the UK, a partnership between ViacomCBS and Sky will make Paramount Plus free for Sky Cinema subscribers. This tie-up makes it unlikely we’ll see a similar discount for Prime Video members.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Paramount Plus is coming to the UK – here’s everything you need to know about the new streaming service