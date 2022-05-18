Paolo Nutini: How to get tickets for the singer’s UK tour

Paolo Nutini has announced a UK and European tour for his forthcoming album Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Commencing 21 August in Limerick, Ireland, the singer-songwriter’s tour will take him through Europe, including dates in Munich, Milan, Paris and Amsterdam. Later he will perform live in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Hull before ending the tour in September at Aberdeen’s music hall.

Last week, (11 May) Nutini released singles “Lose It” and “Through The Echoes”, both of which will appear on Last Night In The Bittersweet, to be released on 1 July.

This will be Nutini’s fourth studio album and his first to be released in eight years, following 2014’s critically acclaimed Caustic Love.

The 35-year-old will also headline TRNSMT and Victorious Festivals this summer, and will perform at Berlin’s Lollapalooza festival in September.

Read below for more information on how to get tickets for the UK and European shows.

How to get tickets

Fans who pre-order Last Night In The Bittersweet by 3pm BST on Monday 23 May will receive exclusive access to a ticket pre-sale.

The album pre-sale will open at 9am BST Tuesday 24 May via Ticketmaster.

The remaining tickets will be available through general sale here on Wednesday 25 May.

You can pre-order Last Night In The Bittersweet here.

See the full dates below:

AUGUST

21 – Ireland, Limerick, Milk Market

24 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

SEPTEMBER

26 – Germany, Leipzig, Täubchenthal

27 – Germany, Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik

29 – Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

30 – Italy, Milan, Fabrique

OCTOBER

2 – Germany, Cologne, E-Werk Cologne

3 – France, Paris, La Cigale

5 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

6 – Luxembourg, Rockhal Club

8 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

9 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

22 – UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

25 – UK, London, Alexandra Palace

28 – UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

29 – UK, Hull, Bonus Arena

31 – UK, Edinburgh, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER

1 – UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall

