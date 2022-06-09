Pangaia’s tracksuit is the simple two-piece working to help the planet

We were first introduced to Pangaia at last year’s Global Fashion Summit – a yearly event hosted by leaders in the sustainable fashion space, Global Fashion Agenda – where executive Eva Kruse blew us away with the brand’s ethos.

Referring to itself as a “materials science company” rather than a fashion brand (it also sells its processes and materials to other companies), Pangaia uses innovative technology to produce clothing that’s said to benefit the environment rather than take away from it. This is a bold claim from any commerce company.

But, the technology seems to speak for itself, with numerous ground-breaking innovations and processes that could revolutionise one of the most polluting industries in the world.

Air-Ink, for example, turns air pollution particles into a water-based black ink that is then used in certain collections. Flowerdown is a down-style material replacing traditional feather or synthetic options with a plant-based compostable alternative. And the PPRMINT oil treatment works to reduce excess washing or harmful anti-odour treatments through the use of natural antimicrobial peppermint.

The casualwear brand is quickly racking up a long list of fans, including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian. So, in true IndyBest fashion, we put the key products to the test to see whether the quality, style and comfort lived up to the impressive-sounding credentials.

Read more:

How we tested

Testing any company on its sustainability claims can be incredibly hard, with factories on the other side of the world, continual green-washing, third-party vendors and a whole host of other issues cropping up. So, although we can’t verify every claim made by Pangaia, the reputation it has built within the sustainable fashion space does give us a lot of faith in everything it says.

Taking all of this information and testing the products for style, quality and wearability, we also wanted to see whether the products themselves, without the credits of the company, lived up to the hype.

Our tester has been living in her Pangaia set for over a year now, so it’s safe to say it’s gone everywhere from festivals and camping to holidays, and even just lying around on the sofa. And, one year on, numerous washes and wears later, it’s still one of the go-to items in her wardrobe.

Pangaia 365 hoodie Rating: 9/10 The colourful tracksuits are what propelled Pangaia into mainstream fashion fame, so of course, it was the 365 signature hoodie that we tried first. There are currently 13 different colours available, but new ones are added regularly in capsule collections. As a first note, £120 is quite a bit more expensive than your standard hoodie from the high street, but maybe we’ve just gotten too used to cheap fashion? There’s actually no maybe about it, we certainly have, and this is one of the reasons leading us down the destructive path we’re currently on. Made from a mix of organic and recycled cotton, it doesn’t feature any of the brand’s impressive technologies or materials we highlighted earlier. This does raise some questions about Pangaia’s USP (unique selling point), as a lot of brands are now offering recycled and organic cotton options – meaning this hoodie isn’t new news. Read more: 9 best joggers for women that you’ll want to wear on repeat That said, the 365 does have a climate-positive label, with carbon being offset through wind turbines in Turkey, SeaTrees in Cambodia and more energy-efficient cooking stoves provided to communities in Uganda. And the packaging is also fully compostable when added to a compost facility for 24 weeks, which is another impressive win. Looking at the actual hoodie itself, it’s hard to fault. The fabric is thick and heavy, with a real luxurious feel – it’s also been brushed on the inside to add a fluffy touch of comfort. The hoodie is unisex, so for anyone in between sizes, we’d recommend sizing down, as it’s quite a generously oversized fit. Setting it apart from any dupes, the hoodie features the classic Pangaia text on the upper right-hand side: “This hoodie is colored with natural dyes made from plants, fruits and vegetables. The fabric is made from a recycled and organic cotton mix.” This attests to the garment’s environmentally friendly dying process – something not too common in the industry. So, if you’re looking for a hoodie from a more responsible company that will last for years to come, then this is a great option. But, if you’re looking for a revolutionary high-tech environmentally friendly product, you may be best looking at other parts of the Pangaia collection. Buy hoodie now £120, Pangaia.com

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pangaia 365 loose track pants Rating: 8/10 Joining the hoodie is a range of bottoms, including the cuffed ankle 365 signature track pants (£110, Pangaia.com) and these loose-fitting track pants. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, we have the same slight disappointment as the hoodie in that it seems to feature very few aspects of the brand’s revolutionary technology. However, the benefits that do come from organic cotton are the lack of pesticides, reduced emissions and reduced water needed to produce the garment – all still significant. The bottoms we tested didn’t feature the PPRMINT oil treatment, although the ones now available on the website do, with the text on the upper right leg highlighting this: “These track pants are treated with natural PPRMINT oil to keep them fresh – saving water, energy and time.” This means you can wash them less often, thanks to the reduced odour level – another environmental win. Read more: 9 best women’s summer co-ords that will halve your getting ready time Not quite as heavy as the hoodie, the fabric is midweight, which allows for easier movement, and the inner side is slightly ribbed with a loop-back texture for extra softness. We have to say that the pants are incredibly soft and comfortable, and the drawstring waist keeps them up all day long. Despite being wide-leg, the fit is flattering and works perfectly with a T-shirt or vest top. The only possible downside is that they increasingly roll up at the bottom, but our tester quite liked the shortened length, due to being on the shorter side themselves. However, for anyone with longer legs (lucky you), this may not be ideal. Buy loose track pants now £95, Pangaia.com

The verdict: The Pangaia tracksuit As a brand, Pangaia is hard to fault on its innovative technology and processes, and we’re excited to watch it continue to develop. Good on you, a sustainable fashion directory, rates Pangaia “good” on its sustainability scale, giving it full marks for its environmental and animal-welfare rating, but dropped it down to three out of five for labour. So, as we already highlighted, the brand isn’t quite perfect yet but it’s a huge step in the right direction. When it comes to the products, this 365 tracksuit is still one of our tester’s favourite things to wear, and is just as good today as the day they bought it a year ago. High quality, high comfort and a more eco-friendly option than many others, we’d be pushed to find something better. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on summer fashion, try the links below: Looking for more eco-conscious fashion for the kids? Then take a look at the best sustainable children’s clothing brands

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pangaia’s tracksuit is the simple two-piece working to help the planet