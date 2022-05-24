Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice , most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

