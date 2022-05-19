'Panchayat Season 2' Review: Neena Gupta Leads The Pack, But It's A Total Jitendra Kumar Show

Amazon Prime Video has finally returned with the second season of Panchayat (after almost two years). While the first season introduced us to Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) and his struggles while trying to settle in Phulera, the second season focuses more on the trivial issues of the village and how Abhishek tries to solve them, with Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), panchayat head Manju Devi’s (Neena Gupta) husband, his assistant Vikas (Chandan Roy) and deputy pradhan, Prahlad (Faisal Malik) at his helm. But with new romance brewing around the corner, will Abhishek manage to handle his panchayat duties while preparing for MBA? Find out in this spoiler-free review.

After garnering positive reviews for their collaborative effort with Amazon Prime Video, The Viral Fever has returned with the second season of ‘Panchayat’ and they have managed to retain their simiplicity and relatability once again. While actor Jitendra Kumar’s honest act wins hearts, the addition of renowned veterans like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav just raise the show’s bar to the next level. While the makers have managed to maintain the tone of the show, the second season takes us on an entertaining joyride filled with grass-root level issues and the unconventional methods adopted the panchayat members to solve them.

With the show picking up from where it ended previously, Abhishek has finally started settling in Phulera soil, while panchayat head Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan Dubey are busy striving hard to find a groom for their daughter Rinki. But with issues like the arrival of CCTV cameras, de-addiction campaign going haywire and managing to retain Phulera’s ODF status, trivial issues create havoc in panchayat secretary (sachiv) Abhishek’s life. But with Vikas, Prahlad and Brij Bhushan Dubey on his side, Abhishek manages to overcome these obstacles before running into a local MLA (Pankaj Jha).

From highlighting the troubles of villagers like the use of handpumps to no proper roads and defecating in the open, the light-hearted show based in the small village of UP, Phulera, manages to handle these (not-so) trivial issues carefully. And for someone who has stayed in small towns, or villages, its easy to point out how huge these concerns are for the people living there.

While the show manages to maintain the authenticity of a village, there are a few scenes where you can feel that the makers have taken their liberty while relying heavily on the talents of their actors. And with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik forced to carry the weight on their shoulders, the show tends to lose its shine. But overall, Panchayat Season 2 serves as a great weekend watch with your loved ones on a summer afternoon.

Verdict:

Panchayat Season 2 starring Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and others is a good watch, but its slow pace would leave you wondering at times. However, the show gives a real vibe of the village Phulera while focusing on the real life issues faced by people in rural India.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

