Pakistani Restaurant Draws Ire For Featuring Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scene For Promoting 'Men's Monday'

A Pakistani restaurant named ‘Swing’ has become the talk of the internet, thanks to its new ‘Men’s Monday’ online advertisement. The advertisement has been receiving flak online as it features a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ featuring Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of a sex worker in the movie, approaching men walking on the street.

Sharing the ad online, the restaurant wrote, “Aja na Raja – what are you waiting for? Swings is calling out all the Raja’s out there. Ajao and avail a 25% discount on Men’s Monday at Swings!” But as soon as they shared the post on social media, it was flooded with comments like ‘I puked thrice. seriously wtf is wrong with you guys’ while another one added, ‘What a cheap marketing’. Another one added, “What a pathetic marketing tactic, definitely time to change your marketing team. Absolutely disgusted.”

To everyone’s surprise, the restaurant issued a clarification rather than taking down the post. “Just a concept. We didn’t mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone. The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we’re open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have,” they wrote while sharing a mock newspaper with the headline ‘Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?’.

Talking about the movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which premiered at the 72th Berlin International Film Festival, was mired in a couple of controversies prior to its theatrical release (February 25) but eventually became one of the highest-earning movies of 2022. On the other hand, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie is also the most-watched Indian film on Netflix. Read more about it here.

