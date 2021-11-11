Pakistan vs Australia LIVE: T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final latest score and updates

David Warner and Aaron Finch of Australia run between the wickets

Pakistan take on Australia in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai International Stadium.

The winner will take on New Zealand in Sunday’s final after a thrilling display from the Black Caps upset England behind some explosive batting from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. Aaron Finch has reiterated Australia’s underdog mindset this tournament, claiming to have been written off by some, with four wins in 15 T20s this year ahead of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

After an eight-wicket drubbing against England a couple of weeks ago, Australia rebounded superbly to win their final two Super 12s games and qualify for the final four against Pakistan.

“I think in this format of the game, if you look over the last few series, everyone had written us off by now,” Finch said. “About 10 days ago our team was too old and now we’re an experienced team. That’s just how it all gets portrayed. From day one I’ve had a real lot of confidence in the way that we’ve gone about this with the squad that we’ve got. I don’t think that we’ve exceeded our expectations whatsoever. We came here with a really clear plan to win this tournament, and we’re still alive to do that.”

Follow live score updates and commentary below as Australia and Pakistan battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium:

Show latest update 1636635503 Together again Look away now, England fans of a certain age – Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer are sharing a cricket ground. Australia’s great opening pair are on opposite sides this afternoon, Langer by now a familiar face in overseeing an Australian side increasingly moulded in his spiky image, and Hayden (along with former South Africa metronome Vernon Philander) recently appointed to assist Saqlain Mushtaq in a new-look Pakistan coaching staff for this tournament – and providing insight like this. Harry Latham-Coyle 11 November 2021 12:58 1636635136 Pakistan vs Australia: Unfavoured, but… Australia has had a complex relationship with international Twenty20 cricket, at times giving an impression of caring little for the newest international format, despite the great riches and resources at their disposal. Before this tournament they would not have ranked as the favourites, with particularly severe questions in balancing a side that has rarely played in its totality and also of the short-form candidacy of some of its established stars. One great thumping at the hands of the English aside, Australia have rather proved their critics wrong, making safe passage out of a tricky group on account of a solid net run rate. Having spent three years trying to get by with a bowler-heavy strategy Justin Langer switched approach on tournament’s eve, Agar jettisoned from the side in favour of the more part-time stylings of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, lending added beef to a mismatched middle order. It is a strategy that has largely worked – but will be tested today. David Warner and Aaron Finch will lead the way at the top having each hit themselves back into something resembling form despite indifferent performances ahead of the tournament, and, as is to be expected of Australia, this is a big-match team of big-match players who may just have a tilt at a first ever men’s T20 World Cup crown in them. Harry Latham-Coyle 11 November 2021 12:52 1636634685 Pakistan vs Australia: Are Babar Azam’s side now favourites? Some of the more cynical Pakistan fans, a cricketing nation that tends to thrive clutching to chaos, have been alarmed by their side’s smooth cruise through the group stages but five reasonably comfortable wins from five have shown what an outstanding collection of cricketers the country is now producing. In Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan they have the tournament’s two most consistent batters while Shaheen Shah Afridi has led the way with the ball, a frighteningly effective new-ball incisor with vicious swing and pace. Questions have been answered, too, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez adding ballast to the middle-order and useful off-spin option, setting platforms for Asif Ali, finally fulfilling his potential international with a succession of towering blows and match-deciding cameos. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have returned to the sort of irresistible form that catapulted them into the side in a timely manner and Pakistan look a very well-drilled, well-prepared unit, well-suited to the pitches in their adopted home. There was a brief scare yesterday when Rizwan and Malik were declared doubts with illness but each have been cleared to play – indeed the keeper-batter is already out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for another of those visualisation sessions that went viral earlier in the competition. Harry Latham-Coyle 11 November 2021 12:44 1636634249 Pakistan vs Australia: New Zealand await Yesterday Abu Dhabi provided drama and a dynamite finish to a gripping affair, and now it is over to Dubai for semi-final number two of the T20 World Cup. Some lusty late-hitting from New Zealand knocked out a fancied England to end Eoin Morgan’s hopes of securing a second global white-ball trophy and charging in to yet another final go Kane Williamson’s Blackcaps, with time to prepare for Sunday’s decider. Who will they face? Pakistan have been the tournament’s form side, overcoming the usual pre-tournament off-field chaos with a silken run through the group stages. They are the only unbeaten team in the competition with a fearsome bowling lineup supported by a batting order that has clicked into place beautifully, and on familiar UAE pitches they would not be tipped for the crown. They must get past a team that knows a thing or two about winning crunch knockout games of cricket. When he lights are on no team can rise to the occasion quite like an Australian cricket outfit, and this iteration may not have the formidable air but it is a high-class, highly-experienced unit of winning cricketers who will be eyeing a signature, unexpected success. Harry Latham-Coyle 11 November 2021 12:37 1636633492 Pakistan vs Australia: Expected line-ups Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Jack Rathborn 11 November 2021 12:24 1636633446 Pakistan vs Australia: Prediction Pakistan have been so impressive all tournament and should have a bit too much for Australia when it comes to their ability with ball in hand to restrict their opponents. Pakistan to progress to the final. 