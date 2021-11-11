Pakistan vs Australia live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup semi-final online and on TV today

Pakistan are taking on Australia today for a place in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Pakistan have been the outstanding team of the tournament so far, winning all of their Super 12 games with an electric bowling attack featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf, coupled with the brilliant batting duo of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Australia therefore come into the game as slight underdogs but they can never be counted out of any cricket match, and the power of David Warner and Aaron Finch as well as the sheer talent of Steve Smith makes them a difficult team to face.

The winner of this contest will take on New Zealand in the final, after they chased down England yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Pakistan vs Australia?

The match takes place today, Thursday 11 November, at 2pm GMT at the Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports website and app.

Predicted line-ups

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Prediction

Pakistan have been so impressive all tournament and should have a bit too much for Australia when it comes to their ability with ball in hand to restrict their opponents. Pakistan to progress to the final.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pakistan vs Australia live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup semi-final online and on TV today