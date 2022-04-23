Pakistan says after review ‘no conspiracy’ by US to topple Imran Khan’s government

A top body comprising military and civil leaders in Pakistan on Friday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s claim of “foreign conspiracy” behind his ouster.

The report by the National Security Committee (NSC) comes days after Mr Khan accused the US of conspiring to topple his government through a parliamentary no-confidence vote following his visit to Moscow against the US advice.

The 38th NSC meeting discussed the contents of the diplomatic cable that former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed sent to Islamabad from the Pakistan embassy in Washington apprising it about the US’ take on Mr Khan’s Moscow visit.

It was in these cables that Washington allegedly “threatened” Pakistan with “consequences” if Mr Khan was not ousted, claimed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“The NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received and the conclusion presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” said the office of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that country’s intelligence agency also did not find any evidence to support the claim.

Mr Khan’s party has, however, demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter.

The US, which has in past denied the allegations, welcomed the NSC statement.

“We welcome this statement. And I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests,” said US State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter.

In April, the south Asian nation plunged into political turmoil days after Mr Khan flew to Moscow, to meet president Vladimir Putin on the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Soon after, his ruling coalition split and a newly-formed joint opposition tabled a no-confidence motion that led to his ouster on 10 April.

Mr Khan became the first prime minister of the country to be removed by a no-confidence vote, joining the string of all the premiers in Pakistan whose five-year term ended prematurely.

Additional reporting from the wires

Source Link Pakistan says after review ‘no conspiracy’ by US to topple Imran Khan’s government