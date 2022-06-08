Pakistan opts for five-day work week in a bid to reduce energy and fuel consumption

Pakistan has decided to revert to an official work week of five days from six under an energy conservation plan as the nation suffered from a worsening energy crisis that has led to prolonged power cuts and soaring fuel prices.

The plan was passed by the newly formed coalition government’s cabinet on Tuesday, including several austerity measures to reduce the use of fuel and energy.

The move comes as Pakistan faces a severe energy crisis that has led to prolonged power cuts, skyrocketing prices of fuel and rising cost of living while economy is hit and currency falls to record lows. The country’s power generation is in deficit in front of the increased demand of the hot summer months that saw a deadly heatwave.

“We are facing a severe crisis… We desperately need to take energy conservation measures. We need to tap on every option to save on energy,” information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said at a press conference on Tuesday announcing the measures.

The move to revert to a five day work week comes after the country’s new prime minister Shehbaz Shrif increased the official week for government employees to six days in April with only Sunday as a day off. Mr Sharif said he aimed to increase the productivity.

However, now the country is also exploring ways to let people work from home on Fridays and early closure of commercial markets to reduce the burden on fuel stocks.

Along with reduced work days, the cabinet has also approved slashing the petrol allowance given to government officials and cabinet members by 40 per cent as outrage in the country grew after petrol prices rose by 40 per cent or Rs 60 per litre in one week.

It has also approved “a complete ban on unnecessary foreign visits by government officials and ministers”, Ms Aurangzed anounced. “Only obligatory visits and important bilateral visits will be allowed once cleared by the relevant committee.”

This ban would include any visits for seeking medical treatment abroad.

There is also a ban on any new purchase of office equipment and supplies, including any new vehicles for government offices and its allied departments.

The government also aims to reduce the overall consumption of utilities by 10 per cent and has restricted lunches, dinners and high teas at offices.

The measures come as anger grows in Pakistan over power cuts lasting as long as eight hours in certain areas while record setting heatwave saw mercury rising up to 50 degrees celsius.

Ms Aurangzeb said there was currently a gap of 4,600 megawatts between supply and demand, with supply at 21,000 megawatts and demand at 25,600 megawatts.

The soaring prices of fuel around the world sparked by the Ukraine-Russia conflict has put pressure on the counntry’s external account. Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis with forex reserves falling below $10bn, enough for around 45 days of imports, as well as double-digit inflation.

The Pakistani rupee hit a historic low of Rs 200 against US dollar as the country negotiates a bailout package with the IMF and other nations to keep its economy afloat and avert a default.

The Sharif government took over power from the previous Imran Khan administration after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was ousted through a no-confidence motion surrounding allegations of mismangement of economy and rising inflation.

The coalition government on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has blmed Mr Khan’s administration for economic hardships. However, Mr Khan has been ramping up his attacks against the current government alleging poor handling as he demands fresh elections.

Mr Khan alleges he lost power due to a “foriegn conspiracy” because he wanted to buy fuel from Russia that is offered in cheaper prices, of which neighbouring India has been a beneficiary.

