Pakistan: Historic bridge crumbles after heatwave triggers floods

A historic bridge in Pakistan was swept away by floodwater from a glacial lake amid a persistent heatwave in south Asia.

The Hassanabad bridge – located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region – was destroyed on Saturday by gushing waters, stranding thousands of locals and tourists.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows torrents of water slamming against the concrete of the structure, before it collapses moments later.

Officials confirmed there was no loss of life during the incident and a temporary bridge is to be installed to restore traffic movements disconnected due to the flood.

