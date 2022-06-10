Pair jailed after boy, 10, mauled to death by bulldog named ‘Beast’

A man and woman have been jailed for a total of seven years over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog named “Beast”.

Jack Lis was attacked by the bulldog while playing at a friend’s house after school in Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, on 8 November last year.

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

They were sentenced at Newport Magistrates Court.

