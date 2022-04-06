Pair involved in anti-vivisection protests that featured singer could be jailed

Two protesters involved in anti-vivisection demonstrations that featured singer Will Young could be jailed.

Bosses at MBR Acres, which breeds animals for medical and clinical research, have accused Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw of breaking a High Court judge’s order by entering an exclusion zone at a company site in Wyton, Cambridgeshire, in November.

Lawyers representing the company, which has taken legal action against a protest group called Free the MBR Beagles, say Maher and Laidlaw are in contempt of court and should be given a jail sentence.

They dispute allegations against them and deny contempt.

(PA Archive)

Mr Justice Nicklin is considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London, due to end later this week.

He was told that pop star Young had been involved in a demonstration in November.

The singer was photographed holding a placard and his protest made headlines.

Barrister Caroline Bolton, leading MBR’s legal team, told the hearing that Maher, also known as John Thibeault, and Laidlaw had breached an injunction order made by Mr Justice Nicklin in November.

Both had entered an exclusion zone and approached vehicles carrying company employees, she said, in a written case outline.

She added that people found to be in contempt could be jailed, but any sanction would be a matter for the judge.

