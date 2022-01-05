Paddy Pimblett ready to ‘take someone’s head off’ if UFC returns to London in March

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett says he is hopeful he will take to the Octagon again in March if the promotion returns to London.

Pimblett wowed fans when he burst into the UFC with his knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in 2021, and while rumours suggest he will fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone next, the Liverpudlian himself is unsure.

Pimblett told Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast: “It’s going round everywhere, but there’s no truth to [the Cerrone rumours]. Nothing on my end.

“Do you really think that the UFC are gonna put me on a card on 5 March in Vegas when they’re doing London on 19 March? It doesn’t make sense.”

The UFC has historically hosted a London event each February or March, though none have taken place in the English capital since the Covid pandemic began and no 2022 card has been confirmed to take place in the city.

“I would like to fight in London, in front of my home crowd. It would be sick,” Pimblett said.

“That’s what I’m guessing [will happen] and that’s what I’ve been told, that me and Molly [McCann] will be fighting on the same card. That’s happening.

“I’m gonna take someone’s head off again in the O2 [Arena]. I’ll announce myself once again.”

