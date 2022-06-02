Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London opponent Jordan Leavitt has admitted that he is “kind of offended” to have been paired with the Liverpudlian.

Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars over the last year, going 2-0 in the promotion with two first-round wins.

The 27-year-old knocked out Luigi Vendramini last September then submitted Rodrigo Vargas in London in March. The UFC will return to the English capital in July for another event at the O2 Arena, where “Paddy The Baddy” will take on Leavitt.

“Honestly I was a bit offended [to be paired with Pimblett], because he’s been kind of picking fights that are easy,” Leavitt told The Schmo.

“I’m like: ‘I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight. So, [I’m] very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited.

“I’m kind of excited, because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight. They’re probably gonna riot when I twerk on them, so I’m excited.”

Pimblett celebrates his first-round submission of Rodrigo Vargas in London (Getty Images)

American Leavitt has a professional MMA record of 10-1 and is 3-1 in the UFC, while Pimblett is 18-3 since turning pro.

“I’m really excited to meet him, I think he’s hilarious,” Leavitt said of the Scouser. “I think the fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go.

“Statistically speaking, I think it’s gonna be submission, but if I had to put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be a very awkward decision. I think this fight is gonna be very strange.”

Source Link Paddy Pimblett opponent Jordan Leavitt ‘offended’ to be paired with Liverpudlian