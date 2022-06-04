PA Sport trivia (05/06/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Joe DeLoach (athletics) – American 200m gold medallist at the 1988 SeoulOlympics, born 1967.

Marc Rieper (soccer) – former Denmark defender who had spells with West Ham and Celtic, born 1968.

Fraser Watts (cricket) – former Scotland international, born 1979.

Junior Hoilett (soccer) – Reading and Canada winger, born 1990.

Emily Seebohm (swimming) – Australian double Olympic champion, born 1992.

Kieran Tierney (soccer) – Arsenal and Scotland left-back, born 1997.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1938: Two players, Leonidas for Brazil and Ernst Wilimowski for Poland, scored four goals each in the World Cup match at Strasbourg’s Stade de la Meinau. The final score was 6-5 to the South Americans.

1968: Alan Mullery became the first man to be sent off in a full internationalfor England in a European Championship match in Florence, which Yugoslavia won 1-0.

1999: Britain’s Joe Calzaghe retained his WBO super-middleweight title with a unanimous points verdict over Australia’s Rick Thornberry in Cardiff.

2000: England drew the second Test with Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge and won the two-Test series 1-0 – their first home series triumph in two years.

2011: Rafael Nadal won his sixth French Open crown by beating Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 (3) 5-7 6-1.

2013: England won the final NatWest Series match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge by 34 runs but lost the series 2-1.

2016: Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray in four sets to win the French Open for the first time.

2016: Mo Farah broke the 34-year-old British 3,000 metres record at theBirmingham Diamond League when he clocked seven minutes 32.62 seconds.

2017: Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote died at the age of 30, aftercollapsing in training with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

2020: Nathan Aspinall held aloft a makeshift trophy made out of a dinner plate as he celebrated winning the PDC Home Tour.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Sunday, 5 June)

FOOTBALL: World Cup Qualifier, Wales v Ukraine – Sky Sports Main Event 1600; Vanarama National League play-off final, Solihull Moors v Grimsby – BT Sport 2 1400; Nations League, San Marino v Malta – Premier Sports 1 1350, Czech Republic v Spain – Premier Sports 1 1935, Portugal v Switzerland – Premier Sports 2 1935.

CRICKET: First Test, England v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 1015.

TENNIS: French Open, Eurosport 1 1100.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Porsche European Open – Sky Sports Golf 1200; PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament – Sky Sports Golf 1630; US Women’s Open – Sky Sports Mix 1800, Sky Sports Main Event 2000, Sky Sports Golf 2300.

RACING: Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh – ITV 4 1530.

DARTS: World Series of Darts, US Masters – ITV 4 1130.

MOTOR SPORT: IndyCar, The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 2000.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Catalunya – BT Sport 2 0800.

NETBALL: Superleague Grand Final, Loughborough Lightning v Manchester Thunder – Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Arena 1545, third-place play-off, London Pulse v Team Bath – Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Arena 1345.

CYCLING: Criterium du Dauphine – Eurosport 2 1230; Brussels Classic – Eurosport 2 1400.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-off final, Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event 1245.

BASEBALL: MLB, Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays – BT Sport 1 1830, St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs – BT Sport 1 0000 (Mon).

Tomorrow (Monday, 6 June)

FOOTBALL: Nations League, Croatia v France – Premier Sports 1 1935.

CRICKET: First Test, England v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 1015.

CYCLING: Criterium du Dauphine – Eurosport 1 1355; Tour of Limburg – Eurosport 1 1545.

BASEBALL: MLB, Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners – BT Sport 2 0110 (Tues).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which two players shared the 2021-22 Premier League golden boot?

2. How many centuries did Jos Buttler hit in this year’s IPL?

3. Who will captain Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup?

4. Which Football League club play their home games at Holker Street?

5. Helen Glover has how many Olympic gold medals?

6. Chelsea Women play their home games at which stadium?

7. Which player has the most 3-pointers in NBA history?

8. Brabourne Cricket Stadium can be found in which Indian city?

9. How many Formula One titles does Sebastian Vettel have to his name?

10. Which player finished as top scorer in this season’s UEFA Champions League?

Answers. 1. Heung-Min Son and Mo Salah; 2. Four; 3. Zach Johnson; 4. Barrow 5. Two; 6. Kingsmeadow; 7. Steph Curry; 8. Mumbai; 9. Four; 10. Karim Benzema.

