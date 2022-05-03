A woman was attacked in Oxford after asking a group of men to turn down the music inside their car.

The victim, in her 30s, was walking near Oxford Retail Park on 18 March when she asked the men to turn down the volume at around 9pm.

She was then attacked by the four men, leaving her with an injury to her eye and a chipped tooth.

The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment and was later discharged.

Thames Valley Police has now released pictures of three men officers want to speak to in connection with the attack, as they may have “vital information”.

Investigating officer PC Czachur said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220119475.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Source Link Oxford: Woman assaulted after asking group of men to turn music down in car