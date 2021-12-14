Oxford school shooting: Who are the four teens gunned down ‘at random’ by suspect Ethan Crumbley?

Two weeks on from the worst school shooting in America since 2018, the tight-knit community of Oxford, Michigan, is mourning the loss of four students shot dead by a classmate in their high school.

Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were all killed in the 30 November massacre at Oxford High School.

Tate, Madisyn and Hana were confirmed dead just hours after the shooting, while Justin passed away in a hospital the following day after succumbing to his injuries.

Six other students, aged between 14 and 17, were hospitalised with gunshot wounds while a teacher suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.

All seven surviving victims are recovering from their wounds with the last remaining hospitalised victim, a 17-year-old girl, leaving the intensive care unit on Thursday.

The shooting unfolded in the early afternoon as students were changing classes.

Suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, is accused of exiting a bathroom and opening fire indiscriminately in the hallways using a pistol his parents had bought him as an early Christmas present just four days earlier.

The teenager, who boasted about a gun on Instagram and was caught drawing disturbing images in the hours before the attack, has been charged with 24 counts including terrorism and first-degree murder.

The Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund has been launched to accept donations to support the families of the four students killed while the tight-knit has held several vigils in their memories.

Tate Myre, 16

Footballer Tate has been hailed a hero after witnesses said he was shot and killed while trying to stop Mr Crumbley when he opened fire during the random attack.

The 16-year-old was shot and died in a patrol car as deputies tried to rush him his school to a hospital, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The gunshot wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance, the sheriff said.

“This wound will never go away,” he added.

Myre had been on the Oxford High School varsity football team since he was a freshman and his team paid tribute to him in the wake of the massacre.

“It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic events at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honour student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the football team wrote on its Facebook page.

A petition was launched hours after his death to rename the football stadium – the Wildcat Stadium – to Tate Myre Stadium in his honour.

The petition had reached 271,000 signatures as of 14 December.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Madisyn’s death was confirmed by her grandmother Jennifer Graves Mosqueda in a heartbreaking Facebook post on the evening of the shooting.

Ms Mosqueda paid tribute to her granddaughter as a “beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl” who was “tragically taken from us all today leaving a huge hole in all of our hearts and lives”.

She added: “This horrific day could never have been imagined or planned for.”

The 17-year-old was an aspiring artist who was due to graduate from the high school in the spring.

Following her death, Madisyn’s family launched a campaign asking people to spread acts of kindness using the hashtag #maddymatters.

“A lot of people have been wondering and asking how they can best support Madisyn’s family during this time,” Ms Mosqueda wrote on Facebook.

“Please share stories and/or pictures of your kindness – in an effort to keep Madisyn’s beautiful soul and spirit alive!”

Hana St Juliana, 14

The youngest person to die in Tuesday’s shooting was 14-year-old Hana, a freshman and talented athlete who played on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams.

She made her high school debut on the basketball team, wearing the number 52, just one day before she was killed.

Following her death, the basketball team posted a touching tribute to her on Twitter, writing: “We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game.

“Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game… This season, we play for you Hana.”

On Sunday, the team wore a special patch adorned with her initials and number at a match with Minnesota.

At her funeral last week, she was described as the heart and soul of her family.

Justin Shilling, 17

Justin succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the day after the massacre.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy revealed in an emotional account how he found the teenager wounded in a bathroom at the school and held his hand as he evacuated him from and rushed him to hospital.

The officer, who was not identified, was said to have written the firsthand account as part of his counselling before it was shared on Facebook.

“I want his parents to know that I held his hand and spoke to him until we could get him removed from the building and to the hospital,” the officer wrote.

“I wanted him to know in that moment that he wasn’t alone and that someone was with him.”

Following the teenager’s death, his body was kept on life support so that his organs could be donated.

Hundreds gathered outside of the Michigan hospital for an honour walk for Justin as his family said their goodbyes.

He was remembered as a golfer and co-captain of Oxford High School’s bowling team.

Anita’s Kitchen, a Lebanese restaurant where Shilling worked, released a statement in the wake of his death.

“Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

