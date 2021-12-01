Oxford school shooting: Fourth student dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

A fourth student, 15-year-old Justin Shilling, has died in hospital following the shooting at Oxford high school in Michigan.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said that Justin died around 10am on Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

More follows…

