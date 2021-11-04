Oxford researchers find gene that doubles risk of potentially fatal respiratory failure with Covid-19

Scientists at Oxford University have uncovered a gene that can double the risk of fatal respiratory failure from Covid-19.

The high-risk genetic signal is carried in sixty percent of people with South Asian heritage and could in part explain the excess deaths seen in some South Asian communities across the UK, as well as the impact that Covid had in India.

The gene is present in 15 percent of those with European ancestry, the study revealed, but is only found in 2 percent of people with Afro-Caribbean ancestry.

Previous work by scientists had identified a stretch of DNA which doubled the risk of adults under 65 from dying of coronavirus.

They did not, however, know exactly how this genetic signal worked to increase the risk, nor did they realise the exact genetic change that was responsible.

The study was published in Nature Genetics and was carried out by a team led by Professor James Davies and Professor Jim Hughes at the University of Oxford’s MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine.

Prof Hughes, a professor of Gene Regulation, said: “The reason this has proved so difficult to work out, is that the previously identified genetic signal affects the “dark matter” of the genome.

“We found that the increased risk is not because of a difference in gene coding for a protein, but because of a difference in the DNA that makes a switch to turn a gene on,” he added.

The research was conducted by an artificial intelligence algorithm which was trained by the team to analyse huge quantities of genetic data from hundreds of types of cells from all parts of the body.

This in turn showed that the genetic signal is likely to affect cells in the lung. The researchers then used technology to zoom down on the DNA at the genetic signal, and pinpoint the specific gene that was being controlled by the sequence which caused the greater risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19.

Dr Damien Downes, who led the laboratory work from the Hughes research group, said: “Surprisingly, as several other genes were suspected, the data showed that a relatively unstudied gene called LZTFL1 causes the effect.”

The researchers discovered that the higher risk version of the gene probably prevents the cells lining airways and the lungs from responding to the virus properly.

However, the presence of the gene doesn’t affect the immune system, so the researchers expect people carrying this version of the gene will respond normally to vaccines.

They also hope that drugs and other therapies could target the pathway preventing the lung lining from transforming to less specialised cells.

This could mean especially customised treatments are made available for those more likely to develop severe symptoms.

Prof Davies said: “The genetic factor we have found explains why some people get very seriously ill after coronavirus infection.

“It shows that the way in which the lung responds to the infection is critical,” he added.

He went on to suggest that the increased risk of more severe Covid should be “cancelled out by the vaccine.”

He explained: “Although we cannot change our genetics, our results show that the people with the higher risk gene are likely to particularly benefit from vaccination.

“Since the genetic signal affects the lung rather than the immune system it means that the increased risk should be cancelled out by the vaccine.”

The news comes as nearly 50 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while booster jabs are being rolled out to those over 50.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Oxford researchers find gene that doubles risk of potentially fatal respiratory failure with Covid-19