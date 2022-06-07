‘Owen’s everything’: Farrell likened to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Jamie George says Saracens are being inspired in their Gallagher Premiership title quest by their own version of Michael Jordan.

George sees striking similarities between Saracens and England captain Owen Farrell and Jordan after watching ‘The Last Dance’ – a series about the Chicago Bulls’ basketball great.

Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium in the first of Saturday’s Premiership semi-finals and Farrell has taken centre stage in the build-up to a traditionally stormy London derby.

“Owen’s everything. Everything. Just watch The Last Dance. Watch Michael Jordan approaching that last play-off game. That’s where you’ll find Owen,” England hooker George said.

“He’s driving the team, coaching the team, he’s leading by example, he’s talking unbelievably well. It’s the whole package.

“When you have Owen Farrell as a captain more often than not your standards are going to be pretty high.”

Victory would place Saracens on the brink of a first Premiership title since 2019, the year when they were relegated for repeated breaches of the salary cap.

Light work was made of their season in the Championship and now they enter the decisive phase of the league with George urging his team-mates to deliver on the stage they have been waiting for.

“When we first got relegated we would speak about coming back, making sure we show everyone what we’re truly about. All those conversations have been happening,” he said.

“Now we’re in the position where we are here and we are reflecting on those times and saying, ‘We’ve spoken about this, we want to make the most of it’. It’s the time to put our hands up and show what we’re truly about.

“We don’t really talk about having a point to prove. We have all been through an awful lot and I’m not just talking about us at Sarries.

“The pandemic and this Premiership final back in front of a full house – we want to be involved in that.

“We have got a big confrontational team in the way of us getting there and there is certainly a feeling in the group we are more than ready and loving being in this occasion.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Owen’s everything’: Farrell likened to NBA legend Michael Jordan