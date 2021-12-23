Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.
Football
Michael Owen saw the funny side.
Roy Keane got his hopes up.
Liverpool Chelsea and Tottenham celebrated Carabao Cup victories
Manchester United remembered a rather special goal
Alexis Sanchez was ‘training’.
Cricket
Scenes!
Stuart Broad felt proud.
Andrew Flintoff paid tribute to retiring commentator David Lloyd.
Kevin Pietersen gave his thoughts on England’s batting.
And on how solstices work.
David Warner finally answered.
Virat Kohli was getting ready.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn sent his best wishes to David Diamante after his crash.
Jake Paul was ambitious.
Positive energy from the Bronze Bomber.
Golf
Lee Westwood got a treat in the post.
Darts
History made!
Barney was ready for a clash of former champions.
Tennis
Petra Kvitova was driving home for Christmas.
Source Link Owen sees funny side and Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social