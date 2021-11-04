Owen Paterson vote ‘very serious and damaging moment’ for politics, warns sleaze watchdog chief

The controversial vote to block Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons is a “very serious and damaging moment” for Parliament and public standards in Britain, the chair of independent sleaze watchdog has warned.

Lords Evans, a former head of Mi5 and chair of the committee on standards in public life — an independent body which advises the prime minister — hit out at the proposal to create a Tory-dominated committee to investigate sleaze.

“This extraordinary proposal is deeply at odds with the best traditions with the best traditions of British democracy,” he said during a keynote speech at the Institute for Government (IfG).

“In my view yesterday’s vote was a very serious and damaging moment for parliament and for public standards in this country,” he said.

“It cannot be right that MPs should reject after one short debate the conclusions of the independent commissioner for standards and the House of Commons committee on standards — conclusions from an investigation last two years.

“It cannot be right to propose an overhaul of the entire regulatory system in order to postpone or prevent sanctions in a very serious case of paid lobbying by an MP.

He went on: “It cannot be right this was accompanied by repeated attempts to question the integrity for commissioner on standards herself. It cannot be right to propose that the standards system in the House of Commons should be reviewed a select committee chaired by a member of the ruling party and a majority of members of that same party.

“The seven principles of public life that all governments have espoused for over 25 years require that ministers and MPs should show leadership in upholding ethical standards in public life. I find it hard to see how yesterday’s actions in any way meet that test.

