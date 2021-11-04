Owen Paterson resigns as MP after government U-turn on sleaze committee

Owen Paterson has decided to resign as the Tory MP for North Shropshire after being found to have breached lobbying rules, saying: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”

It comes after Boris Johnson’s government performed a screeching U-turn over the decision to block the former cabinet minister’s suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite House of Commons sleaze rules.

Wednesday’s vote prompted widespread outrage, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branding it government “corruption” and the chair of the current Standards Committee describing it as the kind of action that might be expected in Russia.

As a result of the government climbdown on Thursday – less than 24 hours after ordering MPs to vote for new committee – Mr Paterson was again due to face a vote on the 30-day suspension recommended by Westminster’s standards watchdog after he was found guilty of lobbying ministers and regulators on behalf of companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

His resignation, however, will now trigger a by-election in North Shropshire — a seat last won by Mr Paterson at the 2019 winter election with a considerable majority and over 62 per cent of the vote.

“I have today, after consultation with my family, and with much sadness decided to resign as the MP for North Shropshire,” Mr Paterson said in a statement on Thursday.

Referring to the two-year investigation into his breach of the Commons code of conduct, he said: “The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me. My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

“I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety. I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system.

“Far, far worse than having my honesty questioned was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose.”

More follows

