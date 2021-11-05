Related video: Owen Paterson resigns as MP instead of facing fresh vote on suspension

Senior Tory MPs questioned Boris Johnson’s judgment last night, after he was forced into a humiliating U-turn during yet another “sleaze” storm following his attempt to save a “friend and colleague” from suspension while trying to rip up conduct rules.

Owen Paterson, the former Tory minister, resigned hours later, saying he wanted to leave the “cruel world of politics”. He had been found to have breached paid lobbying rules.

In a further blow to Mr Johnson, it has since emerged that the same standards watchdog his business secretary suggested should be sacked over the embarrassing incident, is the very same one set to investigate the PM over claims he used Tory donor money to refurbish his Downing Street flat.

Labour has called for an investigation into Kwasi Kwarteng’s remarks about Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards.

Meanwhile, MPs have called an emergency Commons debate for Monday so politicians have a chance to put on record their grievances about this week’s events.

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1636098255 Good morning Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage for 5 November. Stay tuned to get the latest fallout from the Owen Paterson and sleaze scandal as MPs continue to vent their anger at Boris Johnson and prepare for an “emergency” debate on Monday. Sam Hancock 5 November 2021 07:44

Source Link Owen Paterson news – live: Senior Tories ‘questioning PM’s judgement’ over sleaze crisis as MPs call debate