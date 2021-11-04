Owen Paterson news – live: Government U-turns and tries to get Labour support for ‘damaging’ new sleaze system

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jacob Rees Mogg has signalled an apparent government climbdown following MPs’ vote to overhaul the parliamentary sleaze regime. The leader of the House pleaded with opposition MPs today for cross-party talks on the plan, which the head of a committee that advises Boris Johnson on proper behaviour has said will damage UK politics.

Lord Evans, chair of the independent committee on standards in public life, said this morning the “extraordinary proposal [was] deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy”, adding it “cannot be right this was accompanied by repeated attempts to question the integrity of the commissioner on standards herself”.

He was speaking shortly after Kwasi Kwarteng suggested Kathryn Stone should quit.

The proposed new body will allow appeals, which Mr Rees Mogg claimed was an important concern across the Commons – though some 100 Tories refused to back it.

Yesterday’s vote followed the standards committee’s recommendation that Owen Paterson be suspended for having conducted paid lobbying of the government, though he claims the probe was mishandled.

Show latest update 1636028129 Opinion: A U-turn was inevitable – Jacob Rees-Mogg just elegantly blundered into a self-made trap Leaving aside all the rights and wrongs of the case of Owen Paterson’s lobbying, we now know that parliament can’t run itself, writes Sean O’Grady. Not a shock, but still a disappointment. Evidently, it can’t regulate itself and won’t discipline itself. In fact, it can’t even make its mind up. When the opposition parties decided to boycott the bogus reform of the standards watchdog, it was difficult to know how the government – for it is their mess and not, say, the speaker’s – could extricate itself from the dilemma. A U-turn was inevitable. It takes a special gift to be this venal and this incompetent. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 12:15 1636027529 Owen Paterson expected to face new vote on suspension Owen Paterson is set to face another vote on whether he will be suspended from the Commons for 30 days after he was found to have engaged in paid lobbying. Yesterday MPs backed an amendment to the original planned suspension vote – subject to a three-line whip – which kicked that can down the road and set in motion an overhaul of parliament’s sleaze system. However, following massive backlash including from within the Conservative Party, the government appears to have U-turned fully. Government sources indicated Mr Paterson, who represents North Shropshire, will face a fresh vote on his recommended suspension but were unable to say when it would take place. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 12:05 1636026360 MP gets job back as Michael Gove’s parliamentary private secretary Angela Richardson, who was sacked as Michael Gove’s parliamentary private secretary (PPS) last night after abstaining from the government’s sleaze vote, has been given her job back. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 11:46 1636025669 Anneliese Dodds criticises government over ‘dirty, sleazy, corrupt politics’ Anneliese Dodds criticises government over ‘dirty, sleazy, corrupt politics’.mp4 Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 11:34 1636025069 What is the sleaze row? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after choosing to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process, writes Adam Forrest. Even the right-wing Daily Mail ran a scathing front-page headline suggesting Tory MPs had “sunk back into sleaze” after they voted to review Mr Paterson’s lobbying case and the standards system. So what was the Tory MP at the centre of the storm found to have done wrong? Has the government now backed down on its planned overhaul? And how do the parties agree on a disciplinary procedure following the quagmire described by Labour as a “sleazy mess”? Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 11:24 1636023929 Rees Mogg forced to speak more plainly as he admits government is stuck on sleaze committee Jacob Rees Mogg has admitted in a slightly less roundabout way that the government realises its new sleaze committee would not be able to sit if Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP boycotted it. “Obviously a committee cannot work effectively without opposition members on it,” he told MPs. “That I think was absolutely clear from what I had said. We need to ensure that we have standards in this place that are fair and robust and are seen to be fair and robust.” Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 11:05 1636023629 ‘A bad day for democracy’: Tory MP criticises government over sleaze vote ‘A bad day for democracy’- Tory MP slams government over sleaze vote-.mp4 Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 11:00 1636023032 Full story: Government U-turns on plan for new sleaze committee after widespread backlash In a U-turn on plans for a Tory-dominated committee to rewrite House of Commons sleaze rules, Jacob Rees-Mogg has told MPs he will seek cross-party talks on changes, writes Andrew Woodcock. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 10:50 1636022499 Rees Mogg addresses Commons on sleaze vote Jacob Rees Mogg has addressed the Commons following what he described as “a certain amount of controversy” over last night’s heavily whipped vote to overhaul the parliamentary standards system. The leader of the House insisted that the issue of Owen Paterson’s being found to have lobbied the government in exchange for money, and the planned overhaul, should not be conflated. He joked that “it is important that standards in this House are down on a cross-party basis”, and said he wanted to work with Labour and other parties to work on the new system. Mr Rees Mogg claimed there was significant support “on both sides” for a system that allowed appeals. Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP have refused to take part in the new scheme voted for yesterday. Thangam Debbonaire, for Labour, told Mr Rees Mogg it was “members opposite” who had linked Mr Paterson’s case with the overhaul. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 10:41 1636022029 Sketch: What happened in the House of Commons yesterday was so foul, the stench might never clear They wore a face mask, most of them. What they needed was a gas mask. They stank the place out. What they did was so foul, so rancid, that the stench might never clear, writes Tom Peck. What’s often said about a lot of politicians, and not without good reason, is that they think there’s one set of rules for them and another for everybody else. But it turns out it’s worse than that. So much worse. Jon Sharman 4 November 2021 10:33

