Owen Farrell: England captain tests positive for Covid ahead of Tonga match

England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of tomorrow’s first Autumn International against Tonga.
Farrell, who was named at No 10 in Eddie Jones’s starting line-up, is currently in isolation and will be re-tested this afternoon ahead of the match at Twickenham.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed that all other players and staff in the squad have returned negative PCR and lateral flow tests.
More follows…
