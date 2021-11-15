Owen Farrell and Jamie George pull out of England squad for South Africa clash

Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have withdrawn from England rugby‘s squad to face South Africa due to injury, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Farrell sustained an ankle problem during Saturday’s 32-15 win over Australia, while fellow Saracens player George suffered a knee issue in that game.

Jack Singleton and his uncapped Gloucester teammate Harry Elrington have been called up by head coach Eddie Jones ahead of next Saturday’s Twickenham clash with the Springboks.

Meanwhile, Joe Marler will join the group on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive coronavirus test result.

More follows…

