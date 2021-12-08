'Overwhelming, Exciting And Nerve-wracking': Tom Holland On Working With Iconic Villains In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

‘Avengers: Endgame’ may have marked the end of Marvel’s dominant era, but the phenomenal success of Phase 4 projects like ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Loki’ and others have brought Marvel back on track. And with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ all set to hit the cinema halls in a couple of days, the giant production house looks adamant to end the year on a good note. While fans were eagerly waiting to see Tom Holland in action once again, the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange to the cast has got them even more excited. But the real buzz surrounding the movie are the characters re-appearing on the silver screen from the past. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reported to don their Spider-Man once again and join forces with Holland, the ‘No Way Home’ confirmed the return of many iconic villains from the past. Marvel is leaving no stone unturned as the Jon Watts directorial is all set to re-introduce the audience to Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

The iconic Spider-Man villains, who were an integral part of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s versions of the web-slinging superhero movies, these bad men look more dangerous with their upgraded looks. And talking about them at Sony’s London Photocall, lead actor Holland showered them with praise. He said, “It was very overwhelming, exciting, and nerve-wracking, but overall overwhelming. Those guys were so wonderful, so friendly, so kind, obviously very talented actors that bring their own process and vibe to the set, which is really fun.” Furthermore, he even added, “But you know for us as young kids that grew up loving all of those movies, both Raimi’s movies and Webb’s movies, it was really nice to share the screen with them.”

While the BTS pictures from the sets confirmed Maguire and Garfield’s appearance in the movie, but the actors have time and again denied participating in the movie. Apart from the new additions, the film will also feature Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprising their characters from the previous instalments.

Slated to release in India on December 16, 2021, a day before its US release, Holland has been on the receiving end of praises for his birlliant performance. While ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was expected to be Disney and Sony’s last project together, the two have confirmed that they will be extending their partnership for another Spider-Man trilogy with Holland as their leading man.

