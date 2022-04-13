Overwhelmed With Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Hype? These Memes Will Help You Cope

With Bollywood all geared up to witness the wedding of the decade, the internet is already flooded with several reports about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. But what’s interesting is the fact that netizens have come up with an interesting way of coping with the excitement. Relatable memes featuring popular TV character Jethalal, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, and other actors, have started making rounds on the internet.

Hailed as one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating since the past few years, are all set to take the next step. While their decision has left fans excited, things have been pretty difficult for the media to cover the wedding, thanks to the heavy security deployed outside the wedding venue, and their residences. And this situation has sparked a hilarious meme fest online.

Media people in front of Ranbir and Alia’s house for the next 10 days #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bo0nM3pYfm — menskool (@menskool) April 6, 2022

Netizens have even come up with funny memes featuring the current state of heartbroken Alia and Ranbir fans:

Well, that’s not all as fan-made wedding photos of Ranbir and Alia have also been making rounds on various social platforms. Read more about it here:

Fan Edits Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Getting Married Takes Over Twitter In Another Height Of Celebrity Shipping

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to team up on the silver screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and is slated to release on September 9, 2022, after multiple delays.

SEE ALSO: Fans Go Crazy As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Song ‘Kesariya’ From ‘Brahmāstra’ Releases Ahead Of Their Wedding

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Overwhelmed With Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Hype? These Memes Will Help You Cope